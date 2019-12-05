-
Now Playing: Mother of missing Maleah Davis, 4, claims husband allegedly abused girl
-
Now Playing: 7-week-old baby found alive after reported kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Details emerge on the rescue mission to free hostages in Burkina Faso
-
Now Playing: A search is underway for a missing 4-year-old in Houston, Texas
-
Now Playing: London Zoo welcomes two-toed sloth
-
Now Playing: American tourist freed in raid by French forces in Burkina Faso
-
Now Playing: Trump: Talks between US and China 'candid and constructive'
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani planning to ask Ukraine for potentially damaging information on Biden
-
Now Playing: Trade war between the US and China heats up
-
Now Playing: Putin slips on ice during annual hockey game
-
Now Playing: Hear ye, hear ye: International town crier competition kicking off
-
Now Playing: First-ever global mindfulness lesson
-
Now Playing: China trade war escalates with new tariffs
-
Now Playing: The Met Gala, a royal birth, a political rally in India: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Russian secret agent speaks out after guilty plea
-
Now Playing: New images show Kim Jong Un watching missile test
-
Now Playing: Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Tensions high with North Korea over missile launches, cargo ship
-
Now Playing: US seizes massive North Korean cargo vessel for violating sanctions
-
Now Playing: Victory Day parade allows Putin to show off military hardware