Transcript for Seattle software engineer arrested in one of the largest data breaches ever

We have new images coming in tonight, a major FBI raid after that massive data breach involving capital one bank, affecting more than 100 million people. Your bank account information, your social security numbers. And here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a Seattle software engineer arrested in one of the largest data breaches ever. These images showing the dramatic FBI raid of the home of Paige Thompson, guns drawn. Thompson who goes by the name "Erratic" on Twitter, allegedly accessed the personal information of more than 100 million capital one customers who applied for credit cards between 2005 and 2019, including 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. 100 million is a huge number. That means your data has probably been compromised. I know mine was. Reporter: Just last month, Thompson allegedly sent this message taunting the bank -- "I've basically strapped myself with a bomb vest, dropping capital one's dox and admitting it." So how can you protect your accounts? Take advantaf free credit monitoring and identity theft protection offered by capital one to victims. And check your bank statements regularly for fraud. So, let's get to Rebecca Jarvis, following this all day for us. The main question for people watching this at home tonight, how do you know if your information has been stolen. Reporter: David, capital one says they'll be reaching out directly to those impacted, but they caution they won't be asking for personal information over the phone and if you get a call like that, it's best to just hang up, David. Hang up rig away, because this's someone taking advantage of this situation. All right, Rebecca, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.