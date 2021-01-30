SEC reviewing volatility on Wall Street, vows to protect amateur investors

Younger investors are using online forums like Reddit to swap trading ideas and have spent weeks buying shares in struggling retail companies to force the hand of powerful hedge funds.
1:59 | 01/30/21

