Now Playing: The latest on the Gamestop stock surge and online trading platform controversy

Now Playing: Reddit traders shake up Wall Street

Now Playing: Wall Street vs. amateur traders: GameStop stock volatility continues

Now Playing: How these apps can help you grow your savings account

Now Playing: Mayhem on Wall Street after amateur investors take on billionaire hedge funds

Now Playing: Wall Street amateurs vs. billionaire hedge fund titans

Now Playing: General Motors announced it will produce mostly electric cars by 2035

Now Playing: Shares of GameStop plunge after days at unprecedented levels

Now Playing: Stock market and the economy: 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week

Now Playing: Wall Street up in arms after amateur traders send GameStop stock soaring

Now Playing: Amateur investors causing chaos on Wall Street

Now Playing: Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer to become Walgreens CEO

Now Playing: Apple urges users to update their devices to fix security flaws

Now Playing: How 1 couple got creative to save their business

Now Playing: Day trading explodes amid pandemic

Now Playing: Iconic beauty brand is headed to Smithsonian

Now Playing: Biden introduces 'Made in America' economic plan

Now Playing: Apple, Netflix, Tesla, Microsoft and more big names to report earnings this week