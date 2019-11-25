Secretary of the Navy forced out

More
Secretary Richard Spencer has been forced out of the White House over the handling of the case involving Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was acquitted of killing an ISIS prisoner.
2:20 | 11/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Secretary of the Navy forced out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Secretary Richard Spencer has been forced out of the White House over the handling of the case involving Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was acquitted of killing an ISIS prisoner.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67279558","title":"Secretary of the Navy forced out","url":"/WNT/video/secretary-navy-forced-67279558"}