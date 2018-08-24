Sen. John McCain will discontinue cancer treatments

More
The Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
3:54 | 08/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. John McCain will discontinue cancer treatments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57389532,"title":"Sen. John McCain will discontinue cancer treatments","duration":"3:54","description":"The Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain cancer last year.","url":"/WNT/video/sen-john-mccain-discontinue-cancer-treatments-57389532","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.