Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting

More
Trump Jr. never thought twice about meeting with people tied to Russia promising dirt on his father's political opponent.
0:29 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55219887,"title":"Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting","duration":"0:29","description":"Trump Jr. never thought twice about meeting with people tied to Russia promising dirt on his father's political opponent.","url":"/WNT/video/senate-panel-releases-transcripts-interviews-trump-tower-meeting-55219887","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.