Transcript for Senator expresses regret as Mississippi special election nears

And we move on now to unfinished business in the midterm elections. The senate showdown in Mississippi. The runoff election set for this coming Tuesday. Republican Cindy hyde-smith apologizing to anyone that was offended. That apology doing little to silence critics, including some of her biggest donors. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: With days to go before the special election in Mississippi, Republican senator Cindy hyde-smith is now expressing some regret after a string of racially charged controversies. The latest, these pictures from 2014. Hyde-smith in a confederate cap posing in the home and library of confederate president Jefferson Davis. Her caption, "Mississippi history at its best." And earlier this month, hyde-smith was caught joking with a supporter about public hangings. If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row. Reporter: Initially, she dug in, saying in a statement, "Any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous." Senator, are you familiar with Mississippi's history of lynchings? I put out a statement yesterday and that's all I'm going to say about it. Could you at least explain? I put out a statement yesterday and we stand by the statement and that's all I'm going to say about it. Reporter: But now, a week later, and with top donors like Walmart, AT&T and pfizer withdrawing their support and asking for their money back, hyde-smith is offering some apology. You know, for anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize. Reporter: At a debate, hyde-smith also pointed a finger at her opponent, Democrat Mike espy, who is African-American. This comment was twisted and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me. Reporter: Espy fired right back. I don't know what's in your heart, but we all know what came out of your mouth. That's given our state another black eye that we don't need. And Mary Bruce joins us now from capitol hill. And Mary, Cindy hyde-smith getting a vote of confidence from president trump. Reporter: Yeah, Tom, the president saying she's done a fantastic job and it's a shame she has to go through all this. The president will be making the case for her on Monday when he heads down to Mississippi. Tom? And that election on Tuesday. All right, Mary, thank you.

