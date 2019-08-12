Transcript for Senators running for president face a challenge with time-consuming impeachment trial

As the impeachment process moves forward in Washington, several 2020 Democrats may have to abandon the campaign trail for a senate trial. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: In this critical stretch of the primary, the Iowa caucuses less than two months away. An all-consuming impeachment trial could not come at a worse time for the five senators still in the race. Now bracing to split their time between the capitol and the trail. I have a great husband, a great daughter who will be out there campaigning for me. I'm gonna do my job. And of course it's going to present challenges with the campaign, but that's my priority. But I trust Iowa. Reporter: Here in Iowa, mayor Pete buttigieg, riding a wave of momentum. Drawing large crowds during his weekend blitz. At his last stop, nearly 2,000 filing in. First of all, we got to win. No question about that. Reporter: His rivals zeroing in, saying buttigieg is hiding behind closed-door fund-raisers and shielding his work as a consultant. He should open up his fund-raisers, he should release who is bundling for him. He should make clear who's on his finance team. Reporter: What do you say to voters who are concerned about the transparency of your campaign? I'd say we are leading in many ways on this, including making sure that I've put out the tax records covering my entire time in the private sector. Reporter: But many of the undecided caucusgoers we spoke to here have other worries, like jobs in their hometown. And say Democrats could have a hard time going head-to-head with president trump on the economy. I think the economy's doing well, although I think there are issues out there for small businesses. Reporter: There's a strong jobs report that came out last week. I see it but I don't see it around here. Rachel, you have been in Iowa all week, tracking the candidates. This is the last weekend before the qualifying deadline for the next debate. Now just days away. Reporter: Exactly, and it comes as the field narrows. This could be the smallest debate stage we've seen yet. We've already seen three candidates drop out this week. 15 are still in, but only 6 so far have qualified for the next debate. Rachel, thank you. We'll have complete coverage of tomorrow's impeachment hearings. Streaming on ABC news live at 8:30 A.M., and on ABC starting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.