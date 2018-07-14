Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final

More
Serena revolved her practice schedule around raising her daughter and proved she can still compete.
1:23 | 07/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final
We turn now to wimbledon tonight, and Serena Williams faced off in her firnd slam final since giving birth year ago. And the superstar's message to moms. Reporteonight, Rena Willis and her gical ru stopping one match short in the wimbledon final. The tennend with an ional alu to working moms everywhere. To all the moms out, I was playinr you todaani tried. Reporter: Close friend duchess Meghan, along with sisterlaw duchess Kate, nd to cheer. The winner, angelique Kerber pa tribute T N mom. You will have your next grand slam title sooi'm reallyreally sur eporter: T 23-time grand slam champion rocketed back into form just ten months after the H St child, Olympia, who provided spiration R her wimbn comeback. Yes, ola, your dreams can come true, too. Serena's re ha't been easy. She suffered major health comptiher deryg life-threatening pulmonary embolism. She had dropped to 454th in the world rankings, now she's ranked aing. These two weeks have really show, okay, I can compete. Eporter: Williams says this wasn't a defeat, but rather a start ofew chapter. Her next grand slatle will break thl time recd,om.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56591790,"title":"Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final","duration":"1:23","description":"Serena revolved her practice schedule around raising her daughter and proved she can still compete. ","url":"/WNT/video/serena-williams-lost-angelique-kerber-wimbledon-final-56591790","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.