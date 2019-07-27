Transcript for Series of deadly earthquakes strike the Philippines

At least eight people killed and dozens injured when two strong quakes rocked the Philippines. Hours apart early Saturday morning. Then later a third quake. Witnesses say their beds were swaying side to side like ham mocks. Back here at home to a violent spree caught on camera in Seattle. Watch this video showing a 28-year-old suspect ripping a sun roof off a car and using it to attack a park enforcement officer. Police say he started it all by trying to strangle a woman. Bystanders took him down and held him until police arrived. In Florida a woman accused of stealing an ambulance is under arrest. Police in fort pierce capturing the scene on dash cam. A 29-year-old woman grabbing the vehicle there while paramedics were busy with a patient leading officers on a long-distance chase before crashing into an officer's vehicle. So far no injuries reported. Baseball star David Ortiz is back home tonight more than a month after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. The former red sox slugger was released from a Massachusetts hospital. Ortiz was ambushed in a bar in Santa Domingo. He's undergone at least three surgeries since that shooting.

