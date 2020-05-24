Transcript for Severe storms break out over Memorial Day weekend

Now to the severe storms this holiday weekend. A tornado outbreak across seven states. Take a look at this. At least 18 towards reported in the last 24 hours. A twister tearing the roof off a home just outside Iowa city. Lightning shooting across the sky in the Texas panhandle. A severe weather threat from Texas to Iowa. Here's ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. There it is. It's on the ground. Reporter: Tonight, severe holiday weekend storms slamming the midwest and south. At least 18 reported tornadoes across 7 states. This dangerous twister caught on camera outside Iowa city. The strong winds ripping the roof off a home and tossing debris into the air. There goes the roof of the house. We got to get out of here. Reporter: In Illinois, torrential rains and high winds southwest of Chicago. Joliet enduring a heavy downpour of hail as well. Down in the Texas, this dramatic display of lightning across the panhandle. Residents in bowie, Texas, are spending the holiday weekend cleaning up after an ef-1 tornado with up to 95 miles per hour ripped through there. Just flabbergasted to could hit so hard and do so much destruction. Let's get right to rob with the memorial day forecast. Rob, good evening. Good evening, Tom. So many at risk for severe storms and tonight from Texas, take a look, all the way up into Iowa which got hit already and a number of somewhere weather watch boxes out for damaging winds, large hail. Can't rule out an isolated tornado. Put the maps into motion and not only have the wind tonight and tomorrow but heavy rain threat for Texas and Florida, you just can't catch a break, maybe eight to ten inches more for southeast Florida there and at the end of the weekend we're looking for the start of another heat wave for California. Sacramento up and over 100 degrees and even hotter than that for dangerous heat through the midweek.

