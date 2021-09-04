Severe storms in the South expected through weekend

Dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and possible tornado warnings are in effect from Texas to Mississippi.
Transcript for Severe storms in the South expected through weekend
Tonight severe storms moving across the south a dangerous thunderstorms damaging winds large hail and possible tornadoes from Texas to the Wii's he had at a Mississippi. Moving east overnight hitting Alabama Georgia and border on the watch until tomorrow afternoon.

