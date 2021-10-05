Severe storms from Texas to the Carolinas

More
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected though Wednesday, and New Orleans can see up to 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible in some areas.
0:10 | 05/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms from Texas to the Carolinas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected though Wednesday, and New Orleans can see up to 5 inches of rain. Flash flooding and tornadoes are possible in some areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77609265","title":"Severe storms from Texas to the Carolinas","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-texas-carolinas-77609265"}