Transcript for Severe weather hits multiple states across the US

several fronts tonight. From severe flash floods to scorching wildfires. High winds and rising temperatures fanning those flames in Arizona, just outside of Phoenix, burning more than 7,000 acres. In northern California, officials turning off power to some 1,600 customers. You see those flames right there, to prevent any further sparks with those dry conditions. The heat alerts posted from San Francisco to Phoenix to southern Texas. Plus, the slow-moving storm system drenching the southeast with relentless rounds of rain, putting drivers in harm's way in North Carolina. These levees in Conway, Arkansas still straining from earlier storms. Some 18 million Americans in the potential flood zone tonight. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, firefighters still struggling to contain a fast-moving wildfire in Arizona. In Phoenix, the so-called mountain fire already burning through over 7,200 acres in the tonto national forest. Fire crews desperately battling the wildfire from the air, trying to slow it down with retardant and water. Investigators say the fire is human caused. In northern California, a smaller wildfire erupting, triggering evacuations and burning 25 acres. Pacific gas and electric shutting off power to 1,600 customers to reduce the risk of sparking a fire. This as heavy rains continue to inundate parts of the south. It's a torrential downpour, and I tried to make the turn. It was really hard, and we couldn't see anything in front of us. Reporter: In North Carolina, first responders pushing cars to safety after fast rising waters stranded these vehicles. The torrential rains in Virginia flooding out roads, barricades put up to keep cars from danger. I don't want to be driving and have my car flooding off there. Reporter: In Tennessee, rescuers on boats pulling out at least five people from rising waters after flash flooding filled two churches with several feet of water. The president approving a major disaster declaration in Arkansas after early record-breaking rainfall triggered historic flooding in several rivers that can result in economic losses in the billions. Rob Marciano joins us now live with the studio forecast. Rob, we saw it there. So many areas inundated with water, and more rain on the way? The system is not moving and a lot of tropical moisture. It's raining heavily in these spots, and now look at Atlanta. They were in the drought. Flash flooding out there. Raleigh saw 7 inches of rainfall in just four hours, and watch that moisture. Through the day tomorrow, it doesn't move a whole lot. Maybe nudged a little bit east, we'll see more storms fire up throughout the day. Flood risk through tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the west dry and hot temperatures in those fire Zones. Excessive heat watches in Arizona and southern parts of Texas. 96 degrees in Sacramento, and it only gets hotter as we go towards the beginning of the week with more windy conditions, and fire risk will be high, Tom. Tough conditions for the firefighters. Rob, thanks so much.

