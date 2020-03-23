Severe weather threat in Northeast

More
Winter storm warnings and advisories were issued from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, as a strong band of snow brought significant snowfall in Boston.
0:13 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather threat in Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Winter storm warnings and advisories were issued from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, as a strong band of snow brought significant snowfall in Boston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69758539","title":"Severe weather threat in Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-threat-northeast-69758539"}