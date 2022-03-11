Shanghai in COVID-19 lockdown due to omicron subvariant

More than 25 million people in Shanghai have been ordered to be confined in their homes. At one point, children who tested positive for the virus were reportedly separated from their parents.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live