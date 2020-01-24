Shelter dog adopted after 7-year wait

More
Sandi, a 12-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, had been in a shelter at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana for a long time, but is now adopted.
1:08 | 01/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shelter dog adopted after 7-year wait

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Sandi, a 12-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, had been in a shelter at the Marion-Grant County Humane Society in Indiana for a long time, but is now adopted.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68495436","title":"Shelter dog adopted after 7-year wait","url":"/WNT/video/shelter-dog-adopted-year-wait-68495436"}