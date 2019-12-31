Transcript for Shiite militia, crowds storm US Embassy walls in Baghdad

We begin with the breaking developments overseas, the American embassy in Baghdad under siege. The situation escalating. Hundreds of protesters storming the Gates, retaliation for U.S. Air strikes targeting an iranian-backed mill mill that group in Iraq. Protes sorps smashing doors and windows. U.S. Military choppers overhead firing flares to protect Americans on the ground. The embassy now on lockdown. About 100 Marines sent in for support, and we're just learning hundreds more troops would be on the way. President trump warning Iran will, quote, pay a very big price. ABC's James Longman leading us Reporter: Chanting, "Death to America," an unprecedented assault. Hundreds of Shiite militia and their supporters today laying siege to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. It's supposed to be one of the most secure in the world, and yet crowds tried to storm the compound, setting fire to guard posts and embassy walls, flying an embassy plaque off the entrance and trying to break through the windows. Just a plane of glass separating guards from protesters. American troops taking up position on the roof of the embassy, firing tear gas at times, as hundreds of U.S. Personnel hunkered down inside. In the fog of tear gas, the flags of kataib Hezbollah flying outside embassy walls. It was that iranian-backed militia targeted in U.S. Air strikes over the weekend after they killed an American contractor. Their supporters had come from the funerals of their fighters to attack the embassy. President trump today laying the blame directly on Iran, tweeting, "Iran will be held fully responsibility for lives lost," adding, "They will pay a very big price. This is not a warning, it's a happy new year." He called the Iraqi prime minister, demanding he protect the U.S. Embassy, but Iran's grip over Baghdad's government is tight. One sign of that today -- before the attack, Iraqi security services had allowed militia members to flood this diplomatic area normally off-limits. By nightfall, a show of force. Two American apache helicopters firing flares over the embassy, in a warning to protesters. About 100 Marines have now arrived to reinforce security at the embassy and we're learning hundreds more U.S. Troops could be deployed to the Middle East as early as tonight. So, let's get right to James Longman. And James, right now, there are still no plans to evacuate the embassy? Reporter: No, that's right, whit. And tonight, the situation outside the embassy has calmed, but those militia groups have repeated their vow to retaliate against the U.S., demanding its withdrawal. Tensions with Iran still at an all-time high. Whit? All right, James Longman, thank you. Meanwhile, back here at

