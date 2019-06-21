Transcript for Shocking TSA attack at Phoenix airport

And next this evening, new images of the TSA attack in Phoenix. Five agents injured. A man pushing through security, knocking down an officer and trying to punch others. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: The shocking pictures tonight of the 19-year-old man barreling through a Phoenix TSA checkpoint and swinging at officers. As he starts to push through a scanner, an officer tries to stop him. She is thrown to the ground. The suspect then takes swings at two other officers. Tyrese garner was finally subdued. I always think there must be something wrong, he must be high. Reporter: Police say they were unable to determine if the young man, who was yelling and making noise during his interview after the incident, was under the influence or one of the officers was taken to the hospital, four others to urgent care. All released after Tuesday's incident. Assaults appear to be increasing at TSA checkpoints. There were 88 last year, but already 76 this fiscal year. The suspect faces two felony counts of resisting arrest and five counts of assault against the officers. Thank you. We move to the severe

