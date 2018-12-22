Transcript for Shoppers flock to stores on 'Super Saturday' for last-minute gifts

Back now with your money and that final Christmas time crunch. Just two days left. Clock ticking on those deep discounts. ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the race to bag those last-minute bargains before Christmas. I think people like the pressure of finding that gift last minute. Reporter: The clock winding down on super Saturday. 134 million procrastinators scooping up deep discounts. Are you here looking for anything special? Last-minute presents. So I hope no one's watching to see what I'm going to buy. Reporter: The eleventh-hour blitz could make this the biggest shopping day of 2018. Retailers staying open late to lure you in. Stores like Best Buy with extended hours through the weekend so you can get your last-minute shopping done. Slashing prices on tech, toys and apparel. Gap with 50% off everything in-store. This five-quart kitchenaid from Macy's $260 off. Target offering a $100 gift card with any new iPhone. Amazon with this Canon camera and accessories, more than $100 off. And to save time, Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy and others still letting you order those gifts online and pickup in stores. Tom, experts tell us some stores will mark down winter apparel up to 75%, as they try to move out that merchandise. And settling for slightly older models on electronics could save you 45% to 60%. Tom. All right, thank you. And when we come back -- the major consumer alert. Some of America's most popular

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.