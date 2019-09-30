Transcript for Both sides rest as Amber Guyger case goes to jury

And next this evening, the fate of a former Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor in his own apartment is now in the hands of the jury at this hour. What the judge has now told the jurors. And here's ABC's Marcus Moore from Dallas. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors pleading for justice. This is not one of those things where you can just say, "Whoops, too bad for you, buddy." Reporter: The defense begging for mercy. She has to make that split second decision and this time it ended in tragedy. Reporter: But it's the words of the 31-year-old former Dallas police officer herself during this seven-day trial that may weigh most heavily on jurors. I hate myself every single day. Reporter: Amber guyger claims she mistakenly walked into botham Jean's apartment last year thinking it was hers. This dramatic body camera capturing the moments after she shot him. I thought it was my I thought it was my apartment. Reporter: She claims she feared for her life. I yelled at him, "Let me see your hands, let me see your hands." Reporter: But prosecutors citing neighbors who say they never heard verbal commands. Not one of them heard you say that. I can't tell you why. Well, it's because you didn't say it. Reporter: Today, prosecutors reasserting that guyger was distracted that night, sending racy messages to her former partner who was married and that she missed obvious signs that she was on the wrong floor. He is sitting on his couch eating ice cream. Reporter: The defense highlighting dozens of other instances where residents made similar mistakes. There are no winners. A wonderful human being lost his life. And Marcus Moore has been on this case from the start. And Marcus, the judge saying the juror can consider the castle doctrine, which, as I understand it, is similar to the stand your ground defense as they make their decision? Reporter: It is, David. The castle dock trip is basically a self-defense protection for someone inside their home. And prosecutors have argued, how can an intruder use that law to justify shooting a homeowner? The jury is expected to continue its deliberations in the morning. Marcus, thank you.

