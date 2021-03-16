Sister Jean vaccinated, cleared to attend NCAA tournament

Loyola-Chicago confirmed Tuesday that 101-year-old basketball chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was vaccinated and will be in attendance for Friday’s game.
1:44 | 03/16/21

