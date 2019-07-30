Skydivers collide in midair in Illinois

More
Two men slammed into each other during a skydive; one was knocked unconscious but a backup device was able to open his parachute so that both of them could land safely..
0:12 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Skydivers collide in midair in Illinois

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Two men slammed into each other during a skydive; one was knocked unconscious but a backup device was able to open his parachute so that both of them could land safely..","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64664946","title":"Skydivers collide in midair in Illinois","url":"/WNT/video/skydivers-collide-midair-illinois-64664946"}