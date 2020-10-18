Transcript for Small business owners struggle to survive while waiting for new stimulus package

Back now with America's small businesses on the brink. Owners struggling to survive while the federal government fights over a new covid stimulus package. Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, extinction looming for potentially tens of thousands of small American small businesses like moctesuma Esparza's six-theater Maya movie chain. We are on the brink of shutting down permanently. Reporter: And it's not just the owners getting hurt. We had to lay off 350 employees, people that we we're very committed to, that we were supporting in many ways. Reporter: Small businesses account for 45% of all American jobs and have never been so threatened amid lockdowns and customers staying home. In New York City alone, 2,800 businesses have closed since March, with one projection showing a third of them will never come back. Democrats say time is running out for an agreement on pandemic relief before the election. Today, house speaker Nancy Pelosi telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos she's given the white house a deadline of 48 hours. The 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do. Reporter: This, as lawmakers and the white house remain at an impasse. 16 days before the election. I'm so concerned that I'm about to lose everythin that I've worked for, for so long. Orter: Leaving an owner like Chris cirini uncertain that his storied bar and restaurant in chapel hill can make it as he sacrifices to keep the business afloat. I sold my motorcycle. I sold couches, chairs, everything that was in my house. I've sold most of my personal possessions. Reporter: Small business owners like Chris don't always have access to the same resources that larger businesses do such as extensive lines of credit with big banks.

