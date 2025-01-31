Small plane crashes in Northeast Philadelphia

There are reports of multiple casualties as the plane may have hit several buildings and cars in the area on Friday.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live