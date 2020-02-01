Sneak Peak: Alex Trebek and his battle against pancreatic cancer

More
Catch the full interview with Alex Trebek on ABC News’ special “What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show," airing Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.
0:58 | 01/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sneak Peak: Alex Trebek and his battle against pancreatic cancer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Catch the full interview with Alex Trebek on ABC News’ special “What is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show,\" airing Thursday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68023658","title":"Sneak Peak: Alex Trebek and his battle against pancreatic cancer","url":"/WNT/video/sneak-peak-alex-trebek-battle-pancreatic-cancer-68023658"}