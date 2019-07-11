Snowy commute for the Midwest as storm quickly moves east

More
The system caused a chain-reaction truck crash in Wisconsin and will stretch from Texas to Boston.
2:20 | 11/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowy commute for the Midwest as storm quickly moves east

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"The system caused a chain-reaction truck crash in Wisconsin and will stretch from Texas to Boston.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66805016","title":"Snowy commute for the Midwest as storm quickly moves east","url":"/WNT/video/snowy-commute-midwest-storm-quickly-moves-east-66805016"}