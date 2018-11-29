Transcript for Soldier greeted by her dog

Finally tonight here, America strong. The soldier gone nearly a year, and just watch her dog waiting at the airport. This is the image seen by so many tonight. Coming down the escalator, midway there in her uniform, 23-year-old specialist Cassandra Cabrera. Her family waiting and so was her dog. Cassandra had been deployed in Africa for nine months. And if you've ever wondered, would your dog remember you, your love, watch this border collie, miss may. Miss may giving kisses, the dog overjoyed, running back to the family but she could not resist, back to that specialist, and Cassandra telling us tonight, they've been snuggling every night at their home in linden, California, saying miss may hasn't left her side since he came home. We thank specialist Cabrera

