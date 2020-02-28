South Carolina primary draws closer

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden is hot on the heels of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
2:41 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Carolina primary draws closer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden is hot on the heels of Sen. Bernie Sanders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69267608","title":"South Carolina primary draws closer","url":"/WNT/video/south-carolina-primary-draws-closer-69267608"}