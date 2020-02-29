What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday

More
Joe Biden is expected to win in South Carolina, with all eyes on who will finish in second place.
0:58 | 02/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Joe Biden is expected to win in South Carolina, with all eyes on who will finish in second place. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69313651","title":"What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday","url":"/WNT/video/south-carolina-primary-results-super-tuesday-69313651"}