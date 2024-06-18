Southwest Airlines is celebrating 53 years in the air with $53 one-way fares

Bargain fares are available on select dates and flights, including international destinations, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii. Book by Thursday at midnight and check the airline's website for details.

June 18, 2024

