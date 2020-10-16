C-SPAN suspends political editor indefinitely after Twitter feed debacle

Political editor Steve Scully admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former President Donald Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.
0:18 | 10/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for C-SPAN suspends political editor indefinitely after Twitter feed debacle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

