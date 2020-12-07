Transcript for Former special counsel Robert Mueller insists Roger Stone was no victim

From Washington, president trump is being sharply criticized for commuting the sentence of adviser Roger stone. Among those speaking out, Robert Mueller, who prosecuted the case. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: In his first public statement in nearly a year, Robert Mueller insisting Roger stone was no victim. The former special counsel writing in "The Washington post," "Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so." Adding, his team "Identified numerous links between the Russian government and trump campaign personnel, stone among them." Friday, the president commuting the 40-month sentence of his longtime ally and adviser, against the advice of some aides fearing the move would be seen as an abuse of power. Roger stone was treated very unfairly. Roger stone was brought into this witch hunt, this whole political witch hunt and the Mueller scam. Reporter: Stone was a central figure in Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He promised to never roll on the president. There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself. Reporter: But a jury said stone did bear false witness, finding him guilty on seven felony counts, including lying to congress about communications with trump campaign officials regarding Wikileaks. And the president through this commutation is basically saying, if you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you have my back, then I will make sure that you get a get out of jail free card. Reporter: Some of the strongest criticism coming from some members of the president's own party. Republican senator Mitt Romney accusing the president of "Unprecedented, historic corruption." And senator pat Toomey calling the action "A mistake." The president firing right back, calling those senators rinos -- Republicans in name only. Some wondering if this latest controversy will hurt the president in November. For the president to take this action, it will certainly hurt politically. Rachel joins us live. Following Robert Mueller's op-ed, Lindsey graham suggesting the former special counsel could be invited to testify before his committee in the senate? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Democrats have made clear they want to hear from Robert Mueller. Lindsey graham said if Mueller is capable and willing of writing the op-ed, then he's open to hearing him testify. Tonight, his team telling me a formal invitation to Mueller is in the works.

