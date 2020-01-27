Sports world and beyond reacts after tragic death of Kobe Bryant

More
ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne: Bryant “pursued excellence” not just in basketball but in everything he did.
4:13 | 01/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sports world and beyond reacts after tragic death of Kobe Bryant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne: Bryant “pursued excellence” not just in basketball but in everything he did.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68550693","title":"Sports world and beyond reacts after tragic death of Kobe Bryant","url":"/WNT/video/sports-world-reacts-tragic-death-kobe-bryant-68550693"}