Squirrel evades bobcat in Florida backyard

More
A Florida woman woke up to the sight of a bobcat in hot pursuit of a squirrel.
1:10 | 02/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Squirrel evades bobcat in Florida backyard
Hopefully. I have met or seen anything like. And hot and people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60984667,"title":"Squirrel evades bobcat in Florida backyard","duration":"1:10","description":"A Florida woman woke up to the sight of a bobcat in hot pursuit of a squirrel.","url":"/WNT/video/squirrel-evades-bobcat-florida-backyard-60984667","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.