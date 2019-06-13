Ex-Stanford sailing coach gets no prison time in admissions scandal

Prosecutors had asked for 13 months after John Vandemoer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.
1:57 | 06/13/19

Transcript for Ex-Stanford sailing coach gets no prison time in admissions scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

