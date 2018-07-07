Transcript for A state of emergency has been declared in Santa Barbara, California due to wildfires

Now to the searing heat and fire danger back here at home. State of emergency issued in Santa Barbara county. Take a look at that. Raging wildfires destroying at least 20 struc some 2500 people ordered out. Sizzling temperatures and bone-dry conditions contributing to at le30 large and uncontained wildfires across states. S will Carr N the fire line tonight. Reporter: Wildfires raging ss the scorching hot west tonight. At lea0 fires burning nine states. California's sun-soaked terrain, prompting go to issue a state of emergency in Santa Barbara county. The holiday fire incinerating everything in path dying at least 20 homes and Dings. Erc winds pushing fiery embers from home to home, this entire neirhood instan engulfed in flames. Thousaforced to evacuate in the dead of night. Someeturning home today to find nothing left. Others spared. The only thing we lost was our pottinshed. So, I think we're tremendously fortunate. Repor firefighters waging war against blaze. Dousing hot spots and drawing fire lines in le-digit H just outside of dio, the west levelingomes, leg others nt door untouched. Evacuees gust minutes leave grabbing whatever they could We just tried to put in in trash bags. We tried to get what we could and get reporter: Michelle McDonald was supposed tt married today in one of the evacua home she managed to grab her dress, but left a lot behind. Y bridesmaids' dresses and my flower girl dresses, ringbearer outfits Reporter: In northern California, the fires turning deadly, killine person a destroying at least 40 buildings. Authorities race these neighborhoods imploring these residents to leave. But some residents choose to stay. Ave seen how that can be deadly. The advice tht -- get ou when you Tom. Wcarr for us tonight. From that sing heat to

