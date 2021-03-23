State of emergency in Miami Beach, large spring break crowds

This weekend, Miami Beach police used pepper balls to break up a crowd of mostly young people that defied the new 8 p.m. curfew. Dr. Ashish Jha answers questions about the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.
6:27 | 03/23/21

