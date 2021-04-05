States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions

More
More than 40% of American adults are now vaccinated, but the demand for shots has dropped nearly 26% in the last three weeks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-19 public health orders.
4:09 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:09","description":"More than 40% of American adults are now vaccinated, but the demand for shots has dropped nearly 26% in the last three weeks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-19 public health orders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77470939","title":"States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions","url":"/WNT/video/states-us-ease-covid-19-restrictions-77470939"}