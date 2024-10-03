Stepdad can't hold back tears as stepdaughter asks him to adopt her

A stepfather was moved to tears when his stepdaughter held up a sign at his wedding, asking if he would become her "dad forever" by adopting her.

October 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live