Storm brings heavy rain and flooding to South

More
Parts of the South are under flood warnings, with the storm expected to move into the Northeast during the week.
0:52 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm brings heavy rain and flooding to South

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Parts of the South are under flood warnings, with the storm expected to move into the Northeast during the week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69166408","title":"Storm brings heavy rain and flooding to South","url":"/WNT/video/storm-brings-heavy-rain-flooding-south-69166408"}