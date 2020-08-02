-
Now Playing: Massive storm moves east with millions in its path
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry reportedly reveals years of therapy in speech
-
Now Playing: Balmy 65 degrees recorded in Antarctica
-
Now Playing: Killing of Malcolm X to be reviewed by top prosecutor
-
Now Playing: Driver charged in car crash that killed 2 teens
-
Now Playing: 'World News Tonight's' David Muir reveals debate stage
-
Now Playing: CEO fired after racist rant against Uber driver
-
Now Playing: 'Unknown odor' sends students, staff to the hospital
-
Now Playing: Desperation sets in aboard quarantined cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Storm delivers whiteout conditions to Northeast
-
Now Playing: NTSB report released in Kobe Bryant crash
-
Now Playing: Vindman fired from National Security Council posts
-
Now Playing: Sanders, Buttigieg riding high into NH debate
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas
-
Now Playing: Record-setting run in space ends
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart says she is the victim of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Colorado cop won’t face charges
-
Now Playing: Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial
-
Now Playing: Americans still quarantined on cruise ships
-
Now Playing: Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate