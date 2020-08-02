Storm delivers whiteout conditions to Northeast

More
More than 10 inches of snow has fallen in Utica, New York, and Virginia declared a state of emergency as flooding displaced more than 500.
2:19 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm delivers whiteout conditions to Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:19","description":"More than 10 inches of snow has fallen in Utica, New York, and Virginia declared a state of emergency as flooding displaced more than 500.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68833960","title":"Storm delivers whiteout conditions to Northeast","url":"/WNT/video/storm-delivers-whiteout-conditions-northeast-68833960"}