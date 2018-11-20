Transcript for Storm system, arctic blast strike as Thanksgiving travel begins

Millions heading home for Thanksgiving. The storm system, and now the arctic blast moving in right behind it. A tractor trailer rolling over on snowy I-90. Fog limiting visibility in Erie, pa. And icy conditions forcing this car off the road. As I mentioned, wind chills in places below zero right after, and the winds could be an issue for the famous Thanksgiving day parade right here in torque city. Let's get to ginger sooep, leading us off tonight with what's coming. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. So many of us have plans to be at parades on Thanksgiving morning from Detroit to Philadelphia to New York City, and the numbers are not pretty. Check out the wind chills. Single digits for some. Subzero, when you go interior neck. The feels like in Boston, 0. And it doesn't rebound much. New York City could tile for their third coldest Thanksgiving on record. And then the wind, 20 to 30-mile-per-hour gusts that will make it at least challenging for the balloons at that Macy's parade. David? Ginger, thank you.

