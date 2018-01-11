Transcript for Storms, possible tornado move from the South to the East Coast

And now stretches from the gulf to the great Lakes. This possible twister in Texas, at least nine reported tornadoes, downed trees destroying this home in Louisiana. Near Houston, a sheriff's deputy died on her way to a water rescue when her vehicle turned upside down in rising floodwaters. ABC's Marcus Moore is in the storm zone. Reporter: Tornadoes, torrential rain and wind turning deadly tonight in the deep south. Trees crashing down onto homes, trapping some residents. This possible tornado in Texas. Nine twisters reported across the region. To the north, in Arlington, the prestonwood lake dam may be in danger of imminent failure. Residents downstream warned to be on alert. And back outside Houston, a man narrowly escaping being crushed by a falling tree. You are all right, man? Reporter: We're told tonight that he's going to be okay. But in waller county -- I've broken a window, but I can't get the doors open. Reporter: A desperate effort to save 23-year-old sheriff's deputy Loren Vasquez. Her patrol car sliding off a road, landing upside down in a water-filled ditch while responding to a water rescue call. Vasquez didn't survive. And in Mississippi, a 19-year-old college student killed when the car she was riding in hit a fallen tree. Tom, more than 100,000 people lost power in these storms, and as you can see just behind me here, there's a lot of damage left to clean up as the storms move east. Tom? Marcus Moore right in front oaf that destruction in Houston. Thank you. Rob Marciano is here now with more. Rob, that stormfront is now reaching up all the way to the east coast? Reporter: Yeah, it's still moving east, Tom. And with so many confirmed tornadoes, it reminds us this time of year, we can get tornadoes that persist overnight. Tonight, though, the main threat will be heavy rain. We still have flood watches out for the Ohio river valley. The rain stretches from St. Louis back all the way through the Carolinas. Tomorrow an upper level push consolidates it, with another severe line getting through the Carolinas. And then by tomorrow night, across the I-95 corridor. Tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Hartford, Boston, New York, that's when the stormiest time is going to be. A rough start to this weekend. Tom? All right, rob, thank you.

