Transcript for Strangers who helped after terrifying accident reunite with rescuees

And now to a story about an accident, a car driving off the road. The car flipping over. Now the rescuers and rescues are reuniting for the first time. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, from the nation's holiday roadways, a story about strangers helping jarrott and Evie Larochelle, out for a drive with the kids and the great Dane in the back as usual. When a pickup truck nicked their hummer's rear wheel. And it spun us 180 degrees. And when we spun, we hit the curb, and we flipped over on the passenger side. Reporter: Seeing it happen from their own car, Robert Lee and his wife. We are seeing a flying car. I could not believe how high and far it flew. I drove my truck next to his. Opened the door. The boys had their car seats so they were perfectly fine. Evie was on the floor, but she had her seat belt on. I think she was all right. The poor dog was in the back, just fell to the side. Reporter: And suddenly, there was a whole crowd of people wanting to pitch in. The next thing I knew, there were two, three, four, five. We've gone through such hard times, all of us, through the pandemic and everything else. I think people are now, they're just coming together more. Reporter: This is the first time you've met since the accident. What do you want to say? Thank you, Mr. Lee, thank you to you and your wife. I really don't know what we would have done if you weren't there. Happy Easter to you and your family. And god bless. You too, thank you. Reporter: He wants to thank every person who helped save his family. Linsey? Thanks, zohreen.

