Transcript for String of cyberattacks raising alarms, national security

tonight to growing questioning this evening, what will the white house do, will the president hold Russia accountable after the cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure here in the U.S.? The nation's largest meat supplier coming back online tonight slowly. Concern over meat prices, after we saw gas prices go up when the colonial pipeline was hit. Both cases, they believe, attacks were by groups based in Russia. And tonight, we've also now learned of transit systems also being targeted, including right here in New York City. As you know, president Biden is set to meet with Vladimir Putin in just a couple of weeks and ABC's Mary Bruce asking the president tonight, will the U.S. Retaliate? Reporter: Tonight, news that New York's massive transit agency hacked by the Chinese back in April. Today in Massachusetts, the ferry to nantucket and Martha's vineyard hacked by criminals demanding ransom. The nation's largest meat supplier now says their systems are coming back online after a cyber attack shut down all eight of their U.S. Beef plants. The FBI tonight blaming that on criminal organizations based in Russia. The full extent of the hack is still unknown and it's unclear if the company paid a ransom. Mr. President, will you retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack? We're looking closely at that issue. Reporter: It's the second time in a month that russian-based groups have disrupted a major part of American life. The recent cyber attack on the colonial pipeline causing gas shortages and panic buying. They want us to know, as we come into talks with them and our allies in Europe that they're capable of disrupting our way of life. Reporter: The president is set to sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva two weeks from today. With these attacks becoming more frequent, the white house telling me cybersecurity will be high on the agenda. What are you looking to accomplish when the president walks away from that table when it comes to cybersecurity? That harboring criminal entities that are intending to do harm, that are doing harm to the critical infrastructure in the United States, is not acceptable. We're not going to stand by that. Reporter: Today, we asked Biden if Putin is trying to get under his skin ahead of their summit. Do you think Putin is testing you? No. Well, there's your answer. Mary Bruce with us from the white house and Mary, of course, we know the T biggest attacks you just mentioned there, the colonial pipeline affecting gas prices, now the U.S. Meat supply, both believed based in Russia, criminal groups there. President Biden, as you reported, will meet with Putin face-to-face in just a couple of weeks. The president will bring this up? Reporter: David, the white house is clear, the president will be pushing Putin on these cyberattacks, while also looking for areas of agreement where they can work together. Now, critics say a high profile meeting like this only rewards Putin, but the white house says the two leaders are meeting because of our nation's differences, not in spite of them. David? Mary Bruce, thank you. We turn next here tonight to

