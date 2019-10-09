Transcript for Student in Houston suddenly sick after vaping: Officials

We're going to turn now to the alarming news on vaping tonight, right here in the Houston area, a high school student collapsing after vaping and was rushed to the hospital. And now, a sixth person has died linked to e-cigarettes. That patient in their 50s. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert Reporter: Tonight, new alarm about the risks of vaping, after an emergency at this houston-area high school. Officials say a student suddenly sickened after vaping. The girl handed it to him. He hit it and passed out. And he would not wake up. So, the ambulance had to come out and get him out on a stretcher. Reporter: It's just the latest in a growing number of cases around the country, doctors are reporting serious lung illnesses. More than 450 patients and counting, and tonight, a sixth death linked to vaping. That person in Kansas, over 50 years old with underlying health problems whose symptoms worsened rapidly. Most of the cases are linked to vaping thc products, but doctors are scrambling for answers. We don't know, but something clearly has changed in the last month to six weeks in the products that are being vaped, and that is what the CDC is working to find out. Reporter: 18-year-old simah Herman vaped nicotine then thc over two years, getting sicker and sicker, ending up on life support, on a ventilator. It was terrifying. I was just getting weaker and weaker by the minute. Reporter: Doctors put simah in a medically-induced coma. When she woke up, she asked to write this message on Instagram, now seen around the world. I'm just trying to share my story and save people's lives. And Adrienne tonight, the American lung association is also just out with a new warning? Reporter: Yes, David, that's right. They're saying that e-cigarettes and are not safe and can cause lung damage. They're saying young people are particularly at risk because their lungs are still developing. The surgeon general is calling this a youth e-cigarette David? Adrienne Bankert reporting in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.