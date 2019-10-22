Student opens fire on another outside California high school

More
The victim was hit in the abdomen and then ran into Ridgway High in Santa Rosa; the suspect was captured in a classroom and led out in handcuffs, police said.
1:11 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student opens fire on another outside California high school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"The victim was hit in the abdomen and then ran into Ridgway High in Santa Rosa; the suspect was captured in a classroom and led out in handcuffs, police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66453908","title":"Student opens fire on another outside California high school","url":"/WNT/video/student-opens-fire-california-high-school-66453908"}