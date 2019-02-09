-
Now Playing: NOAA plane flies through eye of Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Georgia student has close call as truck nearly hits her at bus stop
-
Now Playing: NOAA plane skims Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian churns just 100 miles off the coast of Florida
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after boat catches fire
-
Now Playing: Student pilot makes emergency landing after instructor passes out
-
Now Playing: West Point candidate killed after fall at popular cliff-diving site in Catskills
-
Now Playing: Labor Day parade canceled after homemade fireworks found
-
Now Playing: Winds reach 145 mph as Dorian closes in on Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump points to ‘mental problem’ after Texas rampage
-
Now Playing: Odessa shooter called 911 after being fired from job: Police
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian hammers the Bahamas for more than 24 hours
-
Now Playing: Authorities issue final warning as millions ordered to evacuate
-
Now Playing: Hurricane warnings issued across Florida
-
Now Playing: Comedy star Kevin Hart involved in dangerous car accident in Malibu, California
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka share encouraging words after heated US Open match
-
Now Playing: A hotel in Northern California was evacuated due to a chemical contamination
-
Now Playing: Tension between protesters and police escalates in Hong Kong
-
Now Playing: President Trump insists America’s mass shootings are a result of mental illness
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting rampage leaves 7 dead and over 20 wounded in Texas