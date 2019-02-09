Transcript for Student pilot makes emergency landing after instructor passes out

Student pilot tonight making an emergency landing when his flight instructor. Suddenly passed out while they were in the air training Mac Sylvester is guided by air traffic controllers in Perth Australia safely landing. That's single engine Cessna right there for the very first time after is instructor lost consciousness. The 29 year old's wife and children were on the ground watching it all the teacher hospitalized tonight. That student pilot says. The studying paid off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.