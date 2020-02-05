Study examines spread of COVID-19 in restaurant

More
A new study details how the virus may have spread to others in Guangzhou by a Wuhan family that stopped to get a bite to eat.
2:10 | 05/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Study examines spread of COVID-19 in restaurant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"A new study details how the virus may have spread to others in Guangzhou by a Wuhan family that stopped to get a bite to eat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70464185","title":"Study examines spread of COVID-19 in restaurant","url":"/WNT/video/study-examines-spread-covid-19-restaurant-70464185"}